Countdown to Four Winds Invitational begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos kicked off the countdown to the Four Winds Invitational with a media day at the South Bend Country Club Wednesday.

At the event, Beacon Children’s Hospital was named as the beneficiary of the tournament and noted proceeds will be used for a Quad Cab NICU Transport, which will allow Beacon Children’s Hospital to safely transport premature infants as well as the entire Specialty Care Team.

“The Pokagon Band and our Four Winds Casinos are very proud of our longtime sponsorship of the Four Winds Invitational, which has generated close to $800,000 in proceeds for Beacon Health System and Beacon Children’s Hospital over the last 10 years,” said Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. “We are looking forward to the 11th edition of the tournament this year and appreciate the continued support from the South Bend community including our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, team members, as well as our partners, the LPGA Epson Tour and South Bend Country Club.”

Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos said that the Epson Tour stop in South Bend has become something players look forward to year after year.

“Including this year’s $200,000 purse, we have offered over $1.3 million in prize money since we began hosting the Four Winds Invitational in 2012,” he said. “Having the tournament take place at South Bend Country Club, along with proceeds going to Beacon Children’s Hospital, has made the Four Winds Invitational one of the most popular events on the LPGA Epson Tour.”

Beacon Health Systems is pleased to remain a partner with the event.

“We would like to thank the Pokagon Band, its Four Winds Casinos and all of the sponsors for their continued generous support over the years,” said Jen Tonkovich, director of women and children’s services for Beacon Health System. “Receiving the proceeds from the Four Winds Invitational has not only helped us better serve children and families in the region, but also help us plan for the future in ways we can continue to improve our quality of care. This year’s contribution will complete the purchase of the Quad Cab NICU Transport we announced in 2021.”

Greg Helmkamp, head golf professional at South Bend Country Club is pleased to host the tournament for a second straight team.

“South Bend Country Club is honored to once again host the Four Winds Invitational,” he said. “The caliber of our golf course and facilities coupled with the support of our members and our experience in hosting an annual U.S. Open qualifier, will help make the 11th edition of the Four Winds Invitational its best tournament yet.”

The Four Winds Invitational is scheduled for Aug. 12-14.

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles including assisting with scoring duties and serving as building attendants, caddies, cart drivers, driving range attendants, food and beverage servers, marshals and spotters, parking attendants, standard bearers, shuttle drivers and more.

For more information and to complete the volunteer application, please visit fourwindsinvitational.com/volunteer/.