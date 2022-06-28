Buchanan joins the MHSAA Parade of Champions

EAST LANSING — A total of 98 schools won one or more of the 128 Michigan High School Athletic Association team championships awarded during the 2021-22 school sports year, with two teams earning the first Finals championship in any sport in their schools’ histories.

Hillsdale Academy celebrated its first MHSAA Finals championship by winning the Lower Peninsula Division 4 boys cross country title Nov. 6. That same day, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian claimed its first finals title by winning the Division 4 boys soccer championship.

Buchanan captured its first baseball championship in 37 years with a 3-1 win over Detroit Edison in the Division 3 finals.

A total of 21 schools won two or more championships this school year, paced by East Grand Rapids’ five won in girls cross country, girls lacrosse, girls track and field and both girls and boys swimming and diving. Ann Arbor Pioneer and Marquette were next with four Finals championships. Pioneer won in girls cross country, girls tennis and both girls and boys swimming and diving. Marquette won in boys cross country, boys track and field and both girls and boys swimming and diving.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood and Hudson both won three finals championships. Winning two titles in 2021-22 were Allen Park, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Brighton, Detroit Catholic Central, Escanaba, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Hart, Hartland, Houghton, Ishpeming Westwood, Lansing Catholic, Munising, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Powers North Central, Warren De La Salle Collegiate and Williamston.

A total of 29 teams won first MHSAA titles in their respective sports. A total of 45 champions were repeat winners from 2020-21. A total of 20 teams won championships for at least the third-straight season, while six teams extended title streaks to at least four consecutive seasons.

The Lowell wrestling program owns the longest title streak at nine seasons.

Sixteen of the MHSAA’s 28 team championship tournaments are unified, involving teams from the upper and lower peninsulas, while separate competition to determine titlists in both Peninsulas is conducted in remaining sports.