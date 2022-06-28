Bobcats’ Hinsey Hubbard; Eddies’ Hosang HM All-State

Published 8:16 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — The Brandywine No. 1 doubles team of junior Abbie Hubbard and senior Emma Hinsey have earned Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Division 4 Honorable Mention All-State.

Edwardsburg’s Leah Hosang earned Division 3 Honorable Mention All-State at No. 1 singles.

Hubbard and Hinsey were 23-2 this season, winning the BCS Athletic Conference championship as well as the Division 4 Regional title. Hubbard and Hinsey reached the the state quarterfinals before being eliminated by the eventual state champions from Ann Harbor Greenhills.

Hinsey posted a 44-5 career record at Brandywine, while Hubbard is currently 43-3. The pair served as the Bobcats’ doubles captains this season.

Hosang advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals before falling to Allie Tol, of East Grand Rapids.

Hosang finished third at the Wolverine Conference Championships.

 

