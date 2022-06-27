The Niles Nitro 14U softball team captured the NSA Multi State Tournament

Published 10:07 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Staff Report

The Niles Nitro team is pictured with their dads after winning a Father’s Day Weekend tournament in Michigan City, Indiana. (Submitted photo)

NILES — The Niles Nitro 14U softball team captured the NSA Multi State Tournament in Michigan City, Indiana on Father’s Day weekend.

The Nitro went 1-1 in pool play and then defeated Playmakers 14U 8-7 and Velocity 14U 18-3 to advance to the championship game.

The Nitro captured the championship by beating the Playmakers again, this time 16-0, to claim the title.

The Nitro squad consists of Bree Behnke, Marlie Carpenter, Tessa Deering, Rebecca Guernsey, Addie Wilson, Mia Branam, Carly Cady, Emma Schell, and Maddie Whitman, who are from Dowagiac, Decatur, Hartford, South Bend, and Middlebury, Indiana.

