MHSAA announces tourney sites in volleyball, cross country; soccer assignments

EAST LANSING — The 2022 postseason may still be months away, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association has already announced district sites and regional assignments for volleyball, soccer and cross country.

The volleyball district assignments include the district hosts, while the soccer assignments have not been announced.

Volleyball

Edwardsburg will be the host for the Division 2 District Tournament.

Assigned to that district along with the host Eddies are Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Dowagiac, Buchanan and Niles.

In Division 3, Watervliet will be the host school.

Also competing with the Panthers are Bridgman, Cassopolis, Coloma and Brandywine.

The district tournament will be Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.

Soccer

Competing in Division 2, District 17 will be Edwardsburg, Niles, St. Joseph, Lakeshore, Coldwater, Sturgis and Vicksburg.

Competing in Division 3, District 33 will be Paw Paw, Three Rivers, Berrien Springs, Dowagiac, Buchanan, Watervliet and Constantine.

The Division 4, District 49 field will consist of Brandywine, Bridgman, New Buffalo, Michigan Lutheran, Cassopolis and Howardsville Christian.

The district tournament will be Oct. 12 through Oct. 22.

Cross Country

Dowagiac, Niles and Edwardsburg will compete in the Division 2 Regional to be hosted by Bangor High School.

Buchanan, Cassopolis and Brandywine will compete in the Division 3 Regional, which is also being hosted by Bangor.

No dates have been announced, but the regionals will be either Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.