MDOT: I-94 project begins this week in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation’s latest road project includes a stretch of road in Berrien County.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that major road projects are expected to begin this week in Berrien, Livingston, and Montcalm counties. MDOT projects include the next phase of work for the I-94 Rebuilding Michigan program between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue, the Southbound US-23 repair project in Livingston County and the M-66 improvement project in Montcalm County. These investments are expected to support 254 jobs.

MDOT is continuing prep work for the I-94 project in 2023 and 2024. Work began Monday on a $7.3 million investment that includes pavement repairs on 8.8 miles of I-94 from Puetz Road to Britain Avenue, widening the eastbound I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road, and building median crossovers and emergency pull-offs on I-94. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support nearly 93 jobs.

The project is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Nov. 15. Expect left-lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94, along with single-lane closures on Pipestone Road (with intermittent total closures and a posted detour).

The Pipestone Road detours are:

Northbound Pipestone Road: Eastbound I-94, Napier Avenue, westbound I-94, and northbound Pipestone Road

Southbound Pipestone Road: Westbound I-94, M-139, eastbound I-94, and southbound Pipestone Road

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. These investments in Berrien, Livingston, and Montcalm counties will support 254 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small business across the state. I hope you all like orange because you’ll be seeing a lot of cones and barrels this summer. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done.”