One injured in Wayne Township ORV crash Saturday night

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ORV crash in the 23000 block of Dewey Lake Street Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in Wayne Township where their investigation showed that Douglas Vantuyle, 23, of Dowagiac, was riding his dirt bike in the back yard when he lost control and crashed while attempting to avoid a tree.

Vantuyle was transported to Borgess Kalamazoo for his injuries. Vantuyle was not wearing a helmet at the time. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

Deputies were assisted by Pride Care Ambulance. This crash remains under investigation.