Roadrunners announce 2022 cross country schedule

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College has announced its 2022 men’s and women’s cross country schedule.

The Roadrunners will open their season at the St. Francis Twilight Invite in Channahon Park in Channahon, Illinois Sept. 2.

Southwestern Michigan, which returned to National Junior College Athletic Association and the Michigan Community College Athletic Association last season after a 25-year absence, will compete in five invitationals before the MCCAA Conference Championship and NJCAA Region XII Championship at Calvin University in Grand Rapids Oct. 29.

The Roadrunners will also compete in the Grand Rapids Community College Raider Invitational (Sept. 17), the Kirtland Firebird Invitational in Grayling (Sept. 23), the Oakland Community College Raider Invitational (Sept. 30) and the Muskegon Jayhawk Invitational (Oct. 15).