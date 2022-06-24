Luvability Ministries invites the Niles Community to Hope Church for a Celebration of Life service for Linnea McNeese.

Linnea passed away July 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Margie, in Arizona. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church located at 2390 Lake Street in Niles, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Sheryl Blake officiating. Linda Van Dyke, Luvability Ministries founder, will share a tribute to Linnea in honor of her many volunteer hours with Luvability.

We invite the disability community to share your support for Larry and memory of Linnea. Join us in the Celebration of Life Service for our friend.

Memorials may be sent to Luvability Ministries at PO Box 46, Niles, MI, 49120 in memory of Linnea and honorariums in Larry’s name. Memorials and honorariums are designated for Luvability Camp 2022.