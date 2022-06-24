June 19, 1981-June 9, 2022

Jenna Marie Baker, passed away on Thursday, June 9th, at her residence in Benton Harbor, MI. She was born on June 19th, 1981 to Janet and Ronald Baker. She graduated from Niles High School and was a lifelong resident of Michigan.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ariana Watkins, and Riley Watkins, and a son, Nathan Baker (Watkins). Also surviving are her mother, Janet Baker; two brothers, Randy (Janelle) Baker and children Caroline and Roman, and Rusty (Katie) Baker and children Marli and Reid. She also has several cousins, aunts, uncles, and two grandbabies on the way.

Jenna was employed by Mosiac Resale in Benton Harbor. She also volunteered at “Jobs for Life”. She attended services at Bethel Christian Restoration Center and had a special relationship with her mentor and friend, Pastor Andre’ Palmer.

Jenna enjoyed many things – family get togethers, years working at Red Bud, attending her son’s sporting events, clothes and shoe shopping with her daughters, creating artwork, her dog, Brat, mountains, playing pool and her tats and bandanas.

Jenna was a loving person that was taken too soon. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace. A celebration of her life will be held by the family on July 23rd at her mom’s house.

Per an unknown author “We can’t feel saddened over the loss of those we love without first remembering the joy of loving them. The real sadness would have been never having them in our lives.”