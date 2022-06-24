Honor Credit Union donates to Young Professionals for Fourth of July fireworks event

DOWAGIAC — Local businesses are doing their part to make sure the community has a Fourth of July holiday to remember.

Honor Credit Union’s Dowagiac branch, 56337 M-51 S., donated $500 this week to the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac for its annual Freedom Fireworks Event.

The event takes place at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Russom Park and is free to the public. The Dowagiac Fire Department will be on site serving food for its annual Corn and Brat Roast event.

HCU Community Assistant Vice President Janie Reifenberg presented a check for $500 to YPGD member Jeremy Truitt on Thursday.

Reifenberg said HCU is proud to be a sponsor for the Dowagiac Fireworks show again this year.

“Here at Honor, we’re community focused, and you’ll find exactly that with our teams across all of our member center communities throughout Michigan, including right here in Dowagiac,” she said. “Supporting the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is important to us. It provides us a chance to give back to the folks that live, work and play where we do. What better way than the opportunity to provide a fun night out for our community and families with this great fireworks show.

Seeing our community come together is huge for us. Our history is rooted in our community and it’s where we love to give back.”

“I think it’s important that Honor Credit Union does participate in the community,” said HCU Dowagiac Branch Manager Linda Tyria said. “I love it. My team loves it, so it’s great to be part of it.”

Truitt is appreciative of what HCU and other donors have been able to do to ensure the community has an event everyone can enjoy. The YPGD has raised approximately $9,000 toward its $12,000 goal.

“We’re thankful to have great community partners like Honor Credit Union,” he said. “Without members like them in the community, the fireworks would not be possible. We’re just happy to have our group be able to give back and do great things like this for family and kids here to watch it.”

Readers interested in donating can mail donations to: Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, PO Box 586, Dowagiac MI 49047.