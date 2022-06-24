Nov, 16, 1951-June 19, 2022

George Scott Gard, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 16, 1951, in Dowagiac, to Kenneth E. Gard, Sr. and Marion Gard Woods. After his high school graduation, he worked at a local golf course and in various factories in the RV business, his favorite being his maintenance work at Best Plastics. He was a kind, generous and loving man, who enjoyed the simple pleasures and was thus easy to please.

He loved and enjoyed all his family, who included those at Lilac Manor.

George is survived by a sister, Mary (Charles) Vanderbosch, and brothers, Kenneth (Toni) Gard, Jr., Stephen (Cindy) Gard, Thomas (Janice) Gard, Robert Gard and Dennis (Virginia) Gard, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Gard and Marion Woods, and his stepfather, A. Frank Woods.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Rev. Wade Panse officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to Kelly’s Hillside Manor. Those wishing to share a memory of George online may do so at www.clarkch.com.