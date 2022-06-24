Dedication ceremony to honor late Vandalia man

Published 12:30 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Submitted

VANDALIA — A dedication ceremony will be hosted in memory of Joe Evans Jr. at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2 in the Village of Vandalia, sponsored by the Vandalia Village Council and the Evans’ Family.  Evans Jr. passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at the age of 91.

The dedication will begin with a welcome by Vandalia Village President Beverly Young. After that, short reflections about Joe are encouraged. Honorary street signs will be unveiled and Joe’s famous “Joe Burger” will be available for $5.  All are invited for this memorable day, please bring a chair.

