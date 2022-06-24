Berrien County marriage licenses
Published 11:54 am Friday, June 24, 2022
ST. JOSEPH — The following couples were granted marriage licenses by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office:
• Breanna Leigh Alexander, Three Oaks to Tavion Tyshawn Tirese Mitchem, South Bend, Ind.
• Chad Samuel Baldwin, Hartford to Ashley Nicole Layne, Watervliet
• Ciarra Michelle Brown, Stevensville to Nicholas David Schultz, Stevensville
• Ronald Edward Cichon, Bridgman to Margaret Ann Kohring, Bridgman
• Christina Marie Curtis, Hobart, Ind. To Sean Robert Lapsley, Demotte, Ind.
• Daniel Lawrence Doroh, Chicago to Aleta Lana Wurfel, Algonquin, Ill.
• Anne Claire Kerr Fassnacht, Chicago to Alexander Richard Yoffe, Northbrook, Ill.
• Mariah Diane Schmutte, Eau Claire to Kim Mark Adams Jr., Marietta, Ga.
• Sarah Jessica Spitzke, Watervliet to Tevor Michael Hall, Watervliet