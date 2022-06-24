Berrien County marriage licenses

Published 11:54 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Submitted

ST. JOSEPH — The following couples were granted marriage licenses by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office:

• Breanna Leigh Alexander, Three Oaks to Tavion Tyshawn Tirese Mitchem, South Bend, Ind.

• Chad Samuel Baldwin, Hartford to Ashley Nicole Layne, Watervliet

• Ciarra Michelle Brown, Stevensville to Nicholas David Schultz, Stevensville

• Ronald Edward Cichon, Bridgman to Margaret Ann Kohring, Bridgman

• Christina Marie Curtis, Hobart, Ind. To Sean Robert Lapsley, Demotte, Ind.

• Daniel Lawrence Doroh, Chicago to Aleta Lana Wurfel, Algonquin, Ill.

• Anne Claire Kerr Fassnacht, Chicago to Alexander Richard Yoffe, Northbrook, Ill.

• Mariah Diane Schmutte, Eau Claire to Kim Mark Adams Jr., Marietta, Ga.

• Sarah Jessica Spitzke, Watervliet to Tevor Michael Hall, Watervliet

