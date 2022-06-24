April 10, 1945-June 14, 2022

Anthony “Toeknee” Garner Sr., 77, of Cassopolis, was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 10, 1945, to Willie and Erma (Lawrence) Garner. He was the oldest of four sons born to this union.

Tony received his formal education in the Chicago Public School systems and took courses and training to learn welding. After graduating high school, Tony served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp. Tony dutifully served his country and was honorably discharged from the military in 1964. Toeknee as he was affectionally known, was truly a “Mr. Fix-it” and was known for his attention to detail and craftsmanship, working both in maintenance and carpentry. Tony worked a lot, and most notably as a part of the Stationary Engineering department of The Woodlawn Organization (TWO) and Woodlawn Community Development Corporation (WCDC)

On December 1, 1990, Tony married Gwendolyn Wells “Callin” in Chicago, IL. Together, they blended a family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and relatives near and far. He was a founding member of Christ Apostolic Church under the pastorate of Rev. Dr. Leon D. Finney. Tony served as a member of the security committee.

Tony and Gwendolyn retired from their life in Chicago and made a home in Cassopolis, Michigan in 2009; new friends, new community, and a new life. Tony loved it in Cassopolis and was content with the community he belonged to. He looked forward to attending the Church of Cassopolis under the pastorate of Eric Williams. Toeknee also loved to host his children and family at the home for a barbeque, camping and movies. He would spend weeks preparing for his family to come, he’d cook everything and make sure they were full, having fun and being family. Toeknee truly cherished the time he spent with family.

Tony spent time fishing, camping, grilling, and collecting treasures — keeping most of the treasures. He also assisted family and friends with building or repairing something when someone had a need. Tony was there when he was called on to help, and always there to lend a hand to those in need.

Anthony “Toeknee” Garner, Sr. departed this life after a brief illness on June 14th at Lakeland Hospital in Niles, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Garner and his brother, Michael Garner.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Garner of Cassopolis, MI; his mother, Erma Roberts of Chicago, IL; his children; Anthony “Tony” (Yvonne) Jr., James, Tracie, LaTina, Wilbert, Christopher, Nagia, Renor, Tira, Kimberley (Terry) T-Juana and Michelle, Elleve “Ladybird”, Amanda, Rhonda (Alonzo), Jonathan “Randy”; three brothers, Ronald, Gregory (Linda), and Chauncey and one sister Tuesday; a special brother N David Woods, Helen Garner Kelley (mother of 7 of the children), Emma Garner Chaudhary (mother of 5 of the children, who also proceeded him in death). He leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless hearts he has touched.

Expressions of Love

For better or worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part. These were the last words I heard you speak to me before you departed this life. “Toeknee” you were my friend, my husband, my companion. Our love was complicated but true. Our relationship was understood by us; it was one of the heart.

Love Your Wife “Callin”

We call you daddy, dad, granddaddy but above all, we call you our own! We will miss you tremendously, but grateful you are no longer suffering. We love you and say rest peacefully.

Love your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Toeknee, the Chicago Cowboy, had an amazing sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The Cassopolis Community

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles and will conclude with a word of prayer by his pastor, Rev. Eric Williams as well as Full Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and the American Legion Post 51, Buchanan.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of The Family of Anthony E. Garner, c/o Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences and memories of Toeknee may be left for his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, Michigan.