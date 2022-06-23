Two injured in two-vehicle Calvin Township crash

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Calvin Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, deputies responded to a personal injury accident at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 on Paradise Lake Rd. near Jeffries St. in Calvin Township, Cass County.

Timothy Curtis, 45, of Cassopolis – the driver of a Ford Escape – stated that he had a crack in his windshield and when he went around the curve on Paradise Lake Rd., he was unable to see because of the distortion of his vision from the sun shining through. Because of this, he was unable to see an oncoming vehicle or where he was on the road and crossed the center line, striking a Jeep Wrangler driven by Stephanie Knepple, 38, of Vandalia, head on.

Knepple was transported to the Elkhart Hospital in Indiana for her injuries via private vehicle. Mr. Curtis did not obtain any injuries from this crash. Nicole Smith, 39, of Cassopolis, Curtis’ passenger in the Ford Escape, was transported to the Elkhart General Hospital for her injuries by Pride Care Ambulance.

There was no alcohol involved in this incident and seat belts were worn in this crash. Assisting agencies on scene were the Penn Fire Department, and the Pride Care Ambulance Service.