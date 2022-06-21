PHOTO STORY: Niles Fire Department hosts “Cool Off” event

NILES — Children dashed and splashed across Riverfront Park Tuesday afternoon as the Niles Fire Department hosted its “Cool Off” event.

A high-powered sprinkler rained down cool water while firefighters provided popsicles to community members seeking reprieve from the sweltering heat experienced this week.

According to the National Weather Service, June 21 temperatures are expected to reach a high of 99 with a heat index exceeding 100 degrees.

Niles Mayor Nick Shelton said he was tagged in a Facebook post last week highlighting a similar event in another community. After reaching out to city administrators, Shelton and the NFD were able to put the Cool-Off together, much to the joy of the children in attendance.

“My boys had a great day,” Shelton said. “I’ve seen a couple hundred kids so far and I’ve only been a half an hour. Lots of kids are out here enjoying the beautiful day and having fun.”

Niles resident and parent April Gargas appreciates the city and the fire department for taking the time to keep children and families cool.

“It’s really a positive face for our community,” she said. “When other communities look at us, they say Niles is a pretty cool place to be and they’re really supportive of their community. I think this speaks volumes to the community.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has provided tips for staying cool during hot days.