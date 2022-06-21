Chester Williams

Jan. 20, 1940-June 8, 2022

Chester T. Williams, 82, of Dowagiac, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Chester was born on Jan. 20, 1940, to the late Jake and Mildred (Robinson) Williams in Chicago, Illinois. In 1986 Chester wed Anitha L. Hill at a ceremony in Dowagiac. Chester worked for Contech for 19 years before moving to ICG for 6 years until his retirement.

Chester wasn’t one to sit idle though and couldn’t stand not working. After a short time, Chester went to work at Walmart for something to occupy his time, he ended up being there for another 10 years until he retired for a second time. Chester will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Chester is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Anitha Williams; children, Stephanie (Donald) Brooks of Kalamazoo, Mitchell (Deirde) Williams of Port Ritchey, Florida, Bill Hinkle of Benton Harbor, Chauncey (Naomi) Hinkle of Indianapolis, Angelettia (Darrell) Sanders of Indianapolis, William Transou of Dowagiac; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Alice (Walter) Swann of Dowagiac; and many extended family members and close friends.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Chester’s life will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Niles Philadelphia SDA Church located at 33332 US-12 in Niles at noon with a time of visitation one hour prior.

