Buchanan’s Pruett, McKean earn first-team All-BCS

NILES — League champion South Haven had five players named first-team All-BCS Athletic Conference in soccer, including Most Valuable Player Lucy Ryan.

Buchanan had a pair of players earn first-team honors — Evyn Pruett and Jillian McKean.

Brandywine’s Olivia Laurita and Karla Avina-Rios were honorable mention selections, as was Buchanan’s Hailey Jonatzke and goalkeeper Madison Scoggin.

All-BCS Soccer

First Team

• Lucy Ryan, South Haven

Jade Kittleson, Berrien Springs

Olivia Tomlin, Bridgman

Evyn Pruett, Buchanan

Jillian McKean, Buchanan

Jules Koehler, Michigan Lutheran

Ellie Howard, Our Lady of the Lake

Nora Proos, Our Lady of the Lake

Mary Riley, Our Lady of the Lake

Vanessa Alcaraz, South Haven

Azelia Aldana, South Haven

Faith Lewis, South Haven

Aleena Keh, South Haven

Goalkeeper: Emma Boughner, Bridgman

• Denotes Most Valuable Player

Honorable Mention

Nicole Burnham, Berrien Springs

Amelia Daniels, Berrien Springs

Olivia Laurita, Brandywine

Karla Avina-Rios, Brandywine

Emma Dinges, Bridgman

Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan

Camila Perez-Negron, Covert

Jillian Burleson, Covert

Ava Beilman, Michigan Lutheran

Georgia Arvinitis, Michigan Lutheran

Olivia Bourne, New Buffalo

Chloe Mills, Our Lady of the Lake

Claire Lasata, Our Lady of the Lake

Sandra Bermejo Calvo, South Haven

Goalkeeper: Madison Scroggin, Buchanan