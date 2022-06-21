Buchanan’s Pruett, McKean earn first-team All-BCS
Published 10:49 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022
NILES — League champion South Haven had five players named first-team All-BCS Athletic Conference in soccer, including Most Valuable Player Lucy Ryan.
Buchanan had a pair of players earn first-team honors — Evyn Pruett and Jillian McKean.
Brandywine’s Olivia Laurita and Karla Avina-Rios were honorable mention selections, as was Buchanan’s Hailey Jonatzke and goalkeeper Madison Scoggin.
All-BCS Soccer
First Team
• Lucy Ryan, South Haven
Jade Kittleson, Berrien Springs
Olivia Tomlin, Bridgman
Evyn Pruett, Buchanan
Jillian McKean, Buchanan
Jules Koehler, Michigan Lutheran
Ellie Howard, Our Lady of the Lake
Nora Proos, Our Lady of the Lake
Mary Riley, Our Lady of the Lake
Vanessa Alcaraz, South Haven
Azelia Aldana, South Haven
Faith Lewis, South Haven
Aleena Keh, South Haven
Goalkeeper: Emma Boughner, Bridgman
• Denotes Most Valuable Player
Honorable Mention
Nicole Burnham, Berrien Springs
Amelia Daniels, Berrien Springs
Olivia Laurita, Brandywine
Karla Avina-Rios, Brandywine
Emma Dinges, Bridgman
Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan
Camila Perez-Negron, Covert
Jillian Burleson, Covert
Ava Beilman, Michigan Lutheran
Georgia Arvinitis, Michigan Lutheran
Olivia Bourne, New Buffalo
Chloe Mills, Our Lady of the Lake
Claire Lasata, Our Lady of the Lake
Sandra Bermejo Calvo, South Haven
Goalkeeper: Madison Scroggin, Buchanan