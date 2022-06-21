Barbara Sandberg

Jan, 24, 1936-June 17, 2022

Barbara A. Sandberg, 86, of Niles, MI passed away on Friday, June 17th, 2022, in her home with her family by her side.

Barb was born in Chicago, IL on Jan. 24, 1936, to Michael Patrick Dineen and Ruth Alma Steele-Dineen. She loved her City of Chicago and held happy memories of growing up on the South Side. These memories she shared with her family and friends throughout her life. On February 25, 1956, in Chicago, Barb married the love of her life, Raymond R. (Dick) Sandberg. Barb met Dick while in Decatur, MI where Barb spent her summers at her sister Peg’s home.

Decatur held a special place in Mom’s heart. Barb and Dick loved to travel and were fortunate to visit numerous parts of the United States, many times with family and friends included. We cherish memories from those journeys forever in our hearts. Gardening and nurturing flowers were a favorite activity of Barb. She shared many of her plants with family and friends. Her legacy lives on in her yard, which blooms beautifully throughout the seasons. Barb loved her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

Barb is survived by her children, Sue (Joe) Kane of Bristol, IN, and Scott Sandberg; her grandchildren Sam (Jessica) Domnoske of Jimtown, IN, Sarah Kane of Elkhart, IN, and Miranda Kane of Bristol, IN; and her great-grandchildren, Jaden, Paiton, and Zachary.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, who passed away on January 11th of this year; her sisters, Peg Michener, and Ginger Walker; and her parents.

A graveside service for Barb will take place Saturday, June 25 at Noon at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Barb to the Salvation Army or Paralyzed Veterans of America.

A reception for family and friends will be held at Barb and Dick’s home following the service.