Alice A. Near

April 12, 1933-June 16, 2022

Alice Amelia Near, age 89, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began April 12, 1933, in Sanilac County, Michigan, the oldest of three children born to Charles and Edris Neil. She married Charles Wesley Near July 5, 1953, in Port Huron, Michigan. After more than sixty-two years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2016.

Alice loved life and cherished her family. She was a long-time member of Diamond Cove Missionary Church, where she was active in the Sunday School program, where she served as Superintendent and a teacher. She was a board member, a Deaconess, the church janitor, and was always quick and ready to give testimony to God’s goodness. Church and family were the two main focuses of her life.

Alice will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Kling of Niles, Elaine (John) Gouwens of Culver, Indiana; four sons, Charles Arthur (Carla) Near of Cassopolis, Edwin (Virdeen) Near of Mishawaka, Indiana, Paul Near of Cassopolis, John Near of Cassopolis; one grandson, Jonathon (Amanda) Kling of Niles; five step grandchildren, Ian (Angela) Swank of Westminster, South Carolina, Hilary (Dave) Pratt of Lansing, Jocelyn (Sean) Dupuis of Mishawaka, Indiana, Crystal (Tim) VanBruaene of Mishawaka, Indiana, Jessica Speelman of South Bend, Indiana; fourteen step great grandchildren; two step great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Near; one sister, Norma Reifsnider; and one brother, Leonard Neil.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 25, 2022, from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. in Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Alice be made to Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.