Riley’s Williams joins the Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Aazjeon “AJ” Williams, of Riley High School in South Bend, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse for Southwestern Michigan College Men’s Basketball Coach Rodell Davis and the Roadrunners.

“AJ is the definition of tough,” said Riley Coach Alex Daniel. “Playing the entire season with the injuries he had speaks to his character and passion for winning. His best basketball is ahead of him. He is an elite defender with a growing offense game. We are excited for AJ as he continues his academic and athletic careers at Southwestern Michigan College.”

Davis says Davis will quickly make an impact on the Roadrunner squad.

“We are excited to have AJ join the Roadrunner family,” he said. “AJ is a great kid and will help us immediately in the front court. He plays above the rim and has the ability to be a game changer on the defensive end. Offensively he scores attacking the rim, and with skill development he is going to become a more complete player.”