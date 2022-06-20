Nine area players earn Division 2 or Division 3 All-Region honors

NILES — The postseason awards continue to accumulate for the Buchanan and Brandywine baseball teams.

The state champion Bucks had five players earn Division 3 All-Region honors from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, while Brandywine twins Jamier and Jaremiah Palmer also earned All-Region awards.

All-region is the second step in the MHSBCA’s All-State process. The seven players now advance to the all-state stage of the process, which was completed this past weekend after the state finals.

The Buck’s Matthew Hoover was named as a utility player, Macoy West and Drew Glavin as outfielders, Cade Preissing as an infielder and Murphy Wegner has a catcher.

Jamier Palmer was selected as an infielder and Jaremiah Palmer as an outfielder.

Buchanan’s Jim Brawley was named Coach of the Year.

Brandywine’s Andrew Schadler earned Academic All-Region with his GPA of 3.98. He was the lone area player to advance in Division 3

Division 2 All-Region

Edwardsburg’s Landon Mikel and Connor Ostrander were the lone players to earn Division 2 All-Region honors.

Mikel was selected as a catcher and Ostrander as an infielder.