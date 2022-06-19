PHOTO GALLERY: A day to remember for the championship Bucks

EAST LANSING — A 37-year drought ended Saturday evening when No. 1-ranked Buchanan defeated No. 16 Detroit Edison 3-1 to win the Division 3 Michigan High School Athletic Association baseball championship in McLane Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University.

The Bucks, who reached the semifinals in 2021 before falling to eventual champion University of Liggett, won their first title since 1985. Buchanan finishes its season with a 30-4 overall record.