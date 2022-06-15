Northview’s Kirkland signs with SMC basketball

DOWAGIAC — A’naejah Kirkland, of Northview High School in Grand Rapids, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunner Coach Jeanine Wasielewski.

“A’Naejah will be a great teammate with a big heart who will work every day,” said Northview Head Coach Jeff Hoyh. “She’ll work not only to improve her game, but improve those around her. Nae Nae will be a tremendous asset to the program at SMC. We are so proud of her and wish her the best.”

Wasielewski said getting Kirkland has been a work in progress.

“We are excited to add Nae Nae to our signing class for the 2022-23 season,” she said. “Her recruiting process began after her high school season concluded and we have been impressed with her motivation to play college basketball and to begin her academic career at SMC. Nae Nae will add much-needed depth in our forward position and bring a strong presence in the paint on offense and defense. Her strength and athleticism are college-ready and she is motivated to learn and grow her basketball skills. In addition to basketball, Nae Nae was a standout track and field athlete and will be pursuing a degree in sports management.”