Niles Fire Department to host “Cool Off” event next week

NILES — The City of Niles Fire Department is kicking off the summer by offering the community a way to beat the heat.

The department has announced that it will host the Niles Fire Dept. Cool Off event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Riverfront Park in Niles. A high-powered sprinkler and popsicles (while supplies last) will be provided to community members seeking reprieve from the sweltering heat experienced this week.

The announcement comes following the dangerously warm weather experienced this week and expected for next week. Tuesday and Wednesday featured temperatures with heat indexes in the triple digits, necessitating an Excessive Heat Warning for both days. According to the National Weather Service, June 21 temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has provided tips for staying cool during hot days.