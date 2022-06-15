Local players earn Division 2 All-District, All-Academic honors

NILES — Division 2 District champion Berrien Springs had three players and its coach earned All-District honors.

District host Edwardsburg had four players earn all-district, which is the first step toward earning Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State honors.

Defending district champion Lakeshore led the team with five selections.

Earning Division 2 All-District from Berrien Springs were Brandon Haywood (first base), Tyler Ewalt (infield) and Garrett Brewer (pitcher).

The Shamrocks’ Kory Martin was named Coach of the Year.

Edwardsburg players to earn all-district were Landon Mikel (catcher), Connor Ostrander (infield), Logan McColley (outfield) and Payton Bookwalter (utility player).

Earning Division 2 District All-Academic honors were Edwardsburg’s Brendon Seabolt and Ostrander. Niles’ Gage Vota and Austin Bradley were also selected all-academic, as were Berrien Springs’ Jacob Haywood and Ewalt.

Division 2 All-District

Catcher

Landon Mikel, Edwardsburg

Blake Smith, Parchment

Alec Wojahn, Lakeshore

First Base

Brendan Burch, Plainwell

Brandon Haywood, Berrien Springs

Infield

Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg

Tyler Ewalt, Berrien Springs

Tyler DeVries, Vicksburg

Luke Kolessar Lakeshore

Landon DeVaney, Plainwell

Zach Warren, Lakeshore

Outfield

Trevor Griffiths, Lakeshore

Cole Dean, Parchment

Logan McColley, Edwardsburg

Ryan Kolessar, Lakeshore

David Hamilton, Plainwell

Will Kovi, Parchment

Utility Player

Payton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg

Pitcher

Aaron Jasiak, Parchment

Cole Gebben, Vicksburg

Noah Chase, Lakeshore

Garrett Brewer, Berrien Springs

Liam Stephanson, Plainwell

Coach of the Year

Kory Martin, Berrien Springs

Brian Deal, Vicksburg