Local players earn Division 2 All-District, All-Academic honors
Published 11:29 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022
NILES — Division 2 District champion Berrien Springs had three players and its coach earned All-District honors.
District host Edwardsburg had four players earn all-district, which is the first step toward earning Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State honors.
Defending district champion Lakeshore led the team with five selections.
Earning Division 2 All-District from Berrien Springs were Brandon Haywood (first base), Tyler Ewalt (infield) and Garrett Brewer (pitcher).
The Shamrocks’ Kory Martin was named Coach of the Year.
Edwardsburg players to earn all-district were Landon Mikel (catcher), Connor Ostrander (infield), Logan McColley (outfield) and Payton Bookwalter (utility player).
Earning Division 2 District All-Academic honors were Edwardsburg’s Brendon Seabolt and Ostrander. Niles’ Gage Vota and Austin Bradley were also selected all-academic, as were Berrien Springs’ Jacob Haywood and Ewalt.
Division 2 All-District
Catcher
Landon Mikel, Edwardsburg
Blake Smith, Parchment
Alec Wojahn, Lakeshore
First Base
Brendan Burch, Plainwell
Brandon Haywood, Berrien Springs
Infield
Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg
Tyler Ewalt, Berrien Springs
Tyler DeVries, Vicksburg
Luke Kolessar Lakeshore
Landon DeVaney, Plainwell
Zach Warren, Lakeshore
Outfield
Trevor Griffiths, Lakeshore
Cole Dean, Parchment
Logan McColley, Edwardsburg
Ryan Kolessar, Lakeshore
David Hamilton, Plainwell
Will Kovi, Parchment
Utility Player
Payton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg
Pitcher
Aaron Jasiak, Parchment
Cole Gebben, Vicksburg
Noah Chase, Lakeshore
Garrett Brewer, Berrien Springs
Liam Stephanson, Plainwell
Coach of the Year
Kory Martin, Berrien Springs
Brian Deal, Vicksburg