Champion Buchanan has five named first-team All-BCS Red

BUCHANAN — Five out of the six members of the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division champion Buchanan baseball team earned first-team all-conference.

The Bucks, who finished with a 7-1 record in BCS Red Division contests, had Matthew Hoover, Murphy Wegner, Macoy West, Cade Preissing and Drew Glavin earn first-team all-BCS Red., Hunter Carrington was an honorable mention selection for Buchanan, which will play in the Division 3 state semifinals Friday at Michigan State University.

Brandywine, Bridgman and Berrien Springs all had a pair of first-team picks.

Brandywine’s Jamier and Jaramiah Palmer were first-team picks, while Owen Hulett and James Barnes were honorable mention.

Bridgman’s Jacye Warren was named the Most Valuable Player.

All-BCS Red Division

Matthew Hoover, Buchanan

Murphy Wegner, Buchanan

Macoy West, Buchanan

Cade Preissing, Buchanan

Drew Glavin, Buchanan

• Jayce Warren, Bridgman

Nate Necas, Bridgman

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine

Garrett Brewer, Berrien Springs

Tyler Ewalt, Berrien Springs

• Denotes Most Valuable Player

Honorable Mention

Hunter Carrington, Buchanan

Trevor Mulick, Bridgman

Dylan Reisig, Bridgman

Tanner Peters, Bridgman

Owen Hulett, Brandywine

James Barnes, Brandywine

Brandon Haygood, Berrien Springs

Ray Woodall, South Haven

Brady Osman, South Haven

Final Standings

Buchanan 7-1

Bridgman 5-3

Brandywine 4-4

Berrien Springs 3-5

South Haven 1-7