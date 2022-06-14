PHOTO STORY: Schlitz Creek picks a storm at Music in the Park

DOWAGIAC — From the mountains of Kalamazoo, Schlitz Creek descended on Dowagiac last Thursday for an evening of hot pickin’ bluegrass to a full lawn at the Dowagiac Library Event Pavilion.

Schlitz Creek consists of John Speeter on mandolin, Dave Dekema on acoustic guitar, Nick Griffith on upright bass and Nick Deaton on banjo. Gathered around one mic stand, the band played classic bluegrass by artists like The Dillards, as well as selections from Elton John, Pure Prairie and more.

“We’re known as the best darn bluegrass band in our price range,” said Dekema, to the delight of the crowd. The band, which has been together for 20 years, interjected jokes in between most songs.

As a past favorite from the local residents, Music in the Park organizer Zena Burns said booking Schlitz Creek was a no-brainer after hearing their rendition of “Honky Cat” by Elton John.

Remaining shows