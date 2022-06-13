Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berrien, Cass counties

MICHIANA — A heat wave is on the way to Berrien and Cass counties.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from noon Tuesday to 12 a.m. Thursday for both counties as hot conditions with heat index values 100 to 110 degrees are expected for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

According to the NWS, the criteria for an Excessive Heat Warning is a heat index of 105 degrees or greater that will last for two hours or more. Excessive Heat Warnings are issued by county when any location within that county is expected to reach criteria.

The temperatures in Berrien and Cass will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working (outside) or participating in outdoor activities,” per the NWS.

The NWS recommends that people in the warning areas drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.