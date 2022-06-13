Division 2 All-District team released
Published 5:00 am Monday, June 13, 2022
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Division 2 District champion Lakeshore had five players and its coach named to the All-District team for the Berrien Springs District.
Edwardsburg had four players earn all-district honors, which is the first step in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State process.
Each player who earns all-district moves to the all-region meeting, which will be released over the next couple of days. The two at-large players may also advance, but they cannot be placed ahead of a player at the various positions in the voting process.
Lakeshore, which also won the Division 2 Regional championship Saturday with a 2-1, eight-inning victory over Wayland, had Gianna Kerschbaum selected as an outfielder. It was Kerschbaum’s home run that gave the Lancers the regional title.
She is joined on the squad by teammates Ava Mullen (pitcher), Eden Gray (designated player), Anna Chellman (at-large) and Avery Arwood (at-large).
The Lancers’ Denny Dock was named Coach of the Year.
Named to the squad for the Eddies were Lindsey Dalenberg (outfielder), Samantha Baker (second base), Abby Bossler (third base base) and Lani Hardin (catcher).
Dowagiac had a pair of all-district players — Caleigh Wimberley (shortstop) and Sierra Carpenter (utility player).
Niles’ Mya Syson was selected as a pitcher and Chloe Hargreaves as an outfielder.
The Vikings were also given the Sportsmanship Award.
Division 2 All-District Softball
Outfield
Gianna Kerschbaum, Lakeshore
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Chloe Hargreaves, Niles
Shortstop
Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac
First Base
Olivia Elliott, Berrien Springs
Second Base
Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg
Third Base
Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg
Catcher
Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg
Pitcher
Ava Mullen, Lakeshore
Mya Syson, Niles
Utility Player
Sierra Carpenter, Dowagiac
Designated Player
Eden Gray, Lakeshore
At-Large Player
Anna Chellman, Lakeshore
Avery Arwood, Lakeshore
Sportsmanship
Niles
Coach of the Year
Denny Dock, Lakeshore