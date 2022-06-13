Division 2 All-District team released

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Division 2 District champion Lakeshore had five players and its coach named to the All-District team for the Berrien Springs District.

Edwardsburg had four players earn all-district honors, which is the first step in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State process.

Each player who earns all-district moves to the all-region meeting, which will be released over the next couple of days. The two at-large players may also advance, but they cannot be placed ahead of a player at the various positions in the voting process.

Lakeshore, which also won the Division 2 Regional championship Saturday with a 2-1, eight-inning victory over Wayland, had Gianna Kerschbaum selected as an outfielder. It was Kerschbaum’s home run that gave the Lancers the regional title.

She is joined on the squad by teammates Ava Mullen (pitcher), Eden Gray (designated player), Anna Chellman (at-large) and Avery Arwood (at-large).

The Lancers’ Denny Dock was named Coach of the Year.

Named to the squad for the Eddies were Lindsey Dalenberg (outfielder), Samantha Baker (second base), Abby Bossler (third base base) and Lani Hardin (catcher).

Dowagiac had a pair of all-district players — Caleigh Wimberley (shortstop) and Sierra Carpenter (utility player).

Niles’ Mya Syson was selected as a pitcher and Chloe Hargreaves as an outfielder.

The Vikings were also given the Sportsmanship Award.

Division 2 All-District Softball

Outfield

Gianna Kerschbaum, Lakeshore

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Chloe Hargreaves, Niles

Shortstop

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

First Base

Olivia Elliott, Berrien Springs

Second Base

Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg

Third Base

Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg

Catcher

Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg

Pitcher

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Mya Syson, Niles

Utility Player

Sierra Carpenter, Dowagiac

Designated Player

Eden Gray, Lakeshore

At-Large Player

Anna Chellman, Lakeshore

Avery Arwood, Lakeshore

Sportsmanship

Niles

Coach of the Year

Denny Dock, Lakeshore