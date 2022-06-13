Bucks land four, Bobcats two on All-BCS first team
Published 4:30 am Monday, June 13, 2022
BUCHANAN — With four players named to the first team, including All-BCS Red Division Most Valuable Player Hannah Herman, Buchanan led the all-league team for 2022.
Herman was joined on the first team by teammates Hailee Kara, Christian Cooper and Camille Lozmack.
Red Division runner-up Bridgman had three players named first-team, as did third-place finisher South Haven.
Brandywine’s Chloe Parker and Kadence Brumitt were also first-team selections.
Buchanan and Brandywine both had one honorable mention pick in the Bucks’ Alea Fisher and the Bobcats’ Adelyn Drotoz.
All-BCS Red Division
First Team
• Hannah Herman, Buchanan
Hailee Kara, Buchanan
Christin Cooper, Buchanan
Camille Lozmack, Buchanan
Olivia Elliot, Berrien Springs
Arie Hackett, Bridgman
Hannah Johnson, Bridgman
Kaylee Shyler, Bridgman
Chloe Parker, Brandywine
Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine
Madi Dodson, South Haven
Taylor Holland, South Haven
Olivia Wiley, South Haven
• Denotes Most Valuable Player
Honorable Mention
Alea Fisher, Buchanan
Jasyl Withers, Berrien Springs
Raleigh Molden, Berrien Springs
Ellise Schmaltz, Bridgman
Emme Slavens, Bridgman
Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine
Kadyn Hoyt, South Haven
Final Standings
Buchanan 7-1
Bridgman 5-3
South Haven 4-4
Berrien Springs 2-6
Brandywine 2-6