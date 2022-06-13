Bucks land four, Bobcats two on All-BCS first team

BUCHANAN — With four players named to the first team, including All-BCS Red Division Most Valuable Player Hannah Herman, Buchanan led the all-league team for 2022.

Herman was joined on the first team by teammates Hailee Kara, Christian Cooper and Camille Lozmack.

Red Division runner-up Bridgman had three players named first-team, as did third-place finisher South Haven.

Brandywine’s Chloe Parker and Kadence Brumitt were also first-team selections.

Buchanan and Brandywine both had one honorable mention pick in the Bucks’ Alea Fisher and the Bobcats’ Adelyn Drotoz.

All-BCS Red Division

First Team

• Hannah Herman, Buchanan

Hailee Kara, Buchanan

Christin Cooper, Buchanan

Camille Lozmack, Buchanan

Olivia Elliot, Berrien Springs

Arie Hackett, Bridgman

Hannah Johnson, Bridgman

Kaylee Shyler, Bridgman

Chloe Parker, Brandywine

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine

Madi Dodson, South Haven

Taylor Holland, South Haven

Olivia Wiley, South Haven

• Denotes Most Valuable Player

Honorable Mention

Alea Fisher, Buchanan

Jasyl Withers, Berrien Springs

Raleigh Molden, Berrien Springs

Ellise Schmaltz, Bridgman

Emme Slavens, Bridgman

Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine

Kadyn Hoyt, South Haven

Final Standings

Buchanan 7-1

Bridgman 5-3

South Haven 4-4

Berrien Springs 2-6

Brandywine 2-6