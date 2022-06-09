Niles women injured in crash on US-12 in Mason Township

EDWARDSBURG — A Niles woman was transported to the hospital after she was involved in a crash on US-12 near Cassopolis Road Thursday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Mason Township at approximately 3:58 p.m. Thursday,

Initial investigation shows that Jennifer Hunsberger, 39, of Niles, was stopped on the US-12 for the school bus with its flashing red lights on. Matthew Canen, 32, of South Bend, Indiana, was traveling west bound on US-12 and failed to stop, crashing into the back of Hunsberger’s vehicle.

Hunsberger was transported by SESPA Ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital, for injuries sustained from the crash. Seat belts were worn in this crash, and alcohol was not a factor.

Assisting agencies on scene were SEPSA Ambulance Service, Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department, and Porter Township Fire Department.