Daily Data: Friday, June 10
Published 11:59 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022
BASEBALL
BUCHANAN 11, CLIMAX-SCOTTS 0
At Centreville
Climax-Scotts 000 00 – 0 1 3
Buchanan 182 0x – 11 6 0
Drew Glavin (W), Macoy West (4); Jackson Lawrence (L), Daniel Matrau (2)
Varsity records: Buchanan 25-4, Climax-Scotts 21-5
VICKSBURG 5, BERRIEN SPRINGS 4
At Edwardsburg
Berrien Springs 000 013 0 – 4 10 3
Vicksburg 022 010 x – 5 8 1
Erik Belin (L), Adam Johnson (5)
2B: Jackson Bowles (V)
HR: Colin Klinger (V)
Varsity records: Berrien Springs 17-13, 23-7
Division 3 Regional Results
Onsted 2, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 1
Clinton 10, Jackson Lumen Christi 2
Hudson 5, Union City 4
Algonac 5, Bad Axe 2
Millington 8, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 1
Detroit Edison 8, Madison Heights Bishop 0
Montague 16, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 1
Lansing Catholic 9, Lainsburg 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Hemlock 2
Grand Rapids Covenant 3, Watervliet 1
Houghton 4, Gladstone 1
Standish-Sterling 19, Beaverton 7
Reed City 18, LeRoy Pine River 3
Traverse City St. Francis 8, Boyne City 1