Daily Data: Friday, June 10

Published 11:59 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Staff Report

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 11, CLIMAX-SCOTTS 0

At Centreville

Climax-Scotts 000      00 – 0 1 3

Buchanan        182      0x – 11 6 0

Drew Glavin (W), Macoy West (4); Jackson Lawrence (L), Daniel Matrau (2)

Varsity records: Buchanan 25-4, Climax-Scotts 21-5

 

VICKSBURG 5, BERRIEN SPRINGS 4

At Edwardsburg

Berrien Springs           000      013      0 – 4 10 3

Vicksburg                    022      010      x – 5 8 1

Erik Belin (L), Adam Johnson (5)

2B: Jackson Bowles (V)

HR: Colin Klinger (V)

Varsity records: Berrien Springs 17-13, 23-7

 

Division 3 Regional Results

Onsted 2, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 1

Clinton 10, Jackson Lumen Christi 2

Hudson 5, Union City 4

Algonac 5, Bad Axe 2

Millington 8, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 1

Detroit Edison 8, Madison Heights Bishop 0

Montague 16, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 1

Lansing Catholic 9, Lainsburg 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Hemlock 2

Grand Rapids Covenant 3, Watervliet 1

Houghton 4, Gladstone 1

Standish-Sterling 19, Beaverton 7

Reed City 18, LeRoy Pine River 3

Traverse City St. Francis 8, Boyne City 1

