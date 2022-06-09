Berrien County Health Department names Health Officer

ST. JOSEPH — Guy Miller, who has served as acting health officer of the Berrien County Health Department since November 2021, has been promoted to the permanent role effective Thursday, June 9.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Miller’s appointment at its June 9 meeting. Miller will continue to lead the 86 budgeted full time staff members to implement health department operations and advise public entities on best public health practices in a permanent capacity.

Since stepping into the role, Miller has been instrumental in leading the county’s COVID-19 response and other programs designed to build a stronger, healthier Berrien County community.

“In the past seven months as acting health officer, Miller has proven to be an intelligent, compassionate leader who is well-equipped to serve the community in this role permanently,” said County Administrator Brian Dissette. “We are excited to formalize his appointment and work alongside Guy as he continues to expand the reach and programming of the health department.”

Prior to his appointment as acting health officer, Miller worked as an epidemiologist at BCHD for six years. He led multiple programs that analyzed local and national data to make the community a healthier place and collaborated across BCHD and other local health organizations on initiatives to prevent infection and disease. He played a pivotal role as the COVID-19 operations section chief, designing contact tracing programs, testing strategies and disease prevention measures in high-risk facilities.

Before joining BCHD, Miller worked as a phlebotomist at Mercy Health Partners in Grand Rapids and served as a volunteer medical assistant with Oasis of Hope.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree in public health from Walden University in Minneapolis.