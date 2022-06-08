Edwardsburg dominates All-Wolverine Conference team

EDWARDSBURG — Champion Edwardsburg dominated the All-Wolverine Conference team as seven Eddies, including four on the first team, were named all-conference.

First-team picks for Edwardsburg were Samantha Baker, Abby Bosler, Lindsey Dalenberg and Caitlin Tighe.

Also named first-team were Niles’ Mya Syson and Chloe Hargreaves, along with Dowagiac’s Aubrey Busby.

Second team selections for the Eddies were Averie Markel and Lexi Schimpa. Niles’ Amira Lee and Dowagiac’s Sierra Carpenter were also selected by the coaches for the second team.

Honorable mention picks were Jersie Dawson, of Edwardsburg, Kayla Kiggins, of Niles, and Caleigh Wimberley, of Dowagiac.

Dowagiac’s Mike Behnke was named Coach of the Year.

The Eddies finished with a 15-1 league record, its only loss, coming at the hands of Dowagiac, which finished fifth with an 8-7-1 record. Vicksburg was second at 14-2 and Niles third at 11-5.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg

Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

Maddison Dickman, Vicksburg

Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg

Brooklyn Ringler, Vicksburg

Mya Syson, Niles

Chloe Hargreaves, Niles

Jada Bolhius, Otsego

Jacie Scott, Otsego

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Ava Foreman, Three Rivers

Jordyn Grant, Paw Paw

Madison Seibert, Plainwell

Coach of the Year

Mike Behnke

Second Team

Averie Markel, Edwardsburg

Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Audrie Dugan, Vicksburg

Karnya Lewis, Vicksburg

Amira Lee, Niles

Abby Lucas, Otsego

Sierra Carpenter, Dowagiac

Lanie Glass, Three Rivers

Alana Burch, Paw Paw

Nicole Charles, Plainwell

Aubrey Mealor, Sturgis

Honorable Mention

Jersie Dawson, Edwardsburg

Kennedy Davis, Vicksburg

Kayla Kiggins, Niles

Ali Janke, Otsego

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

Allie McGlothlen, Three Rivers

Maggie Sheets, Paw Paw

Emma Hayward, Plainwell

Madison Webb, Sturgis

Final Standings

Edwardsburg 15-1

Vicksburg 14-2

Niles 11-5

Otsego 10-6

Dowagiac 8-7-1

Three Rivers 5-9-1

Paw Pawy 4-12

Plainwell 3-12

Sturgis 0-16