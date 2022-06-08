Edwardsburg dominates All-Wolverine Conference team
Published 6:52 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022
EDWARDSBURG — Champion Edwardsburg dominated the All-Wolverine Conference team as seven Eddies, including four on the first team, were named all-conference.
First-team picks for Edwardsburg were Samantha Baker, Abby Bosler, Lindsey Dalenberg and Caitlin Tighe.
Also named first-team were Niles’ Mya Syson and Chloe Hargreaves, along with Dowagiac’s Aubrey Busby.
Second team selections for the Eddies were Averie Markel and Lexi Schimpa. Niles’ Amira Lee and Dowagiac’s Sierra Carpenter were also selected by the coaches for the second team.
Honorable mention picks were Jersie Dawson, of Edwardsburg, Kayla Kiggins, of Niles, and Caleigh Wimberley, of Dowagiac.
Dowagiac’s Mike Behnke was named Coach of the Year.
The Eddies finished with a 15-1 league record, its only loss, coming at the hands of Dowagiac, which finished fifth with an 8-7-1 record. Vicksburg was second at 14-2 and Niles third at 11-5.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg
Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
Maddison Dickman, Vicksburg
Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg
Brooklyn Ringler, Vicksburg
Mya Syson, Niles
Chloe Hargreaves, Niles
Jada Bolhius, Otsego
Jacie Scott, Otsego
Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac
Ava Foreman, Three Rivers
Jordyn Grant, Paw Paw
Madison Seibert, Plainwell
Coach of the Year
Mike Behnke
Second Team
Averie Markel, Edwardsburg
Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Audrie Dugan, Vicksburg
Karnya Lewis, Vicksburg
Amira Lee, Niles
Abby Lucas, Otsego
Sierra Carpenter, Dowagiac
Lanie Glass, Three Rivers
Alana Burch, Paw Paw
Nicole Charles, Plainwell
Aubrey Mealor, Sturgis
Honorable Mention
Jersie Dawson, Edwardsburg
Kennedy Davis, Vicksburg
Kayla Kiggins, Niles
Ali Janke, Otsego
Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac
Allie McGlothlen, Three Rivers
Maggie Sheets, Paw Paw
Emma Hayward, Plainwell
Madison Webb, Sturgis
Final Standings
Edwardsburg 15-1
Vicksburg 14-2
Niles 11-5
Otsego 10-6
Dowagiac 8-7-1
Three Rivers 5-9-1
Paw Pawy 4-12
Plainwell 3-12
Sturgis 0-16