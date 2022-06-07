Ronald Stull

Sept. 18, 1939-June 5, 2022

Ronald Edward Stull, 82, passed away peacefully and of natural causes on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.

He was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on Sept. 18, 1939, to Richard W. and Josephine C. Still, both deceased. He has lived in Niles since Sept. of 1945. Ron graduated from Niles High School in 1958, and served four years in the U.S. Air Force, 1960-1964. During this time of duty, the Cuban missile crisis and the JFK assassination occurred.

Ron was a graduate of various insurance-related schools, and spent fifteen years in that career field; and another fifteen years in the business sales and service field. He was a founding member of St. Mark Catholic Church, of which he was a lector, usher, Eucharistic minister and choir member throughout the years.

He was a lifetime card member of Knights of Columbus, Council 708; was a past Grand Knight of said Council, and a 4th Degree member of Father Baroux, ASM476, Benton Harbor, Michigan. Ron was a Veterans Memorial Committee member and instrumental in the Memorial being erected at Riverfront Park in Niles. He has a personalized veteran brick at the Memorial. His hobbies were traveling, reading of mystery westerns and religious books, collecting local history memorabilia, and various other books of interest.

On May 22, 1999, he married Annette I. (Burgunder) Stull.

Ronald is survived by one sister, Mary Jo Bond of Massillon, Ohio; one sister in-law, Georgia Stull, of Niles; one brother-in-law, Robert Desmarais (Theresa) of Avon, Ohio; nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with Recitation of The Rosay at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, Niles, Michigan on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Peter Rocca, C.S.C. and Brother Dennis Meyers C.SC. officiating.

A committal will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Niles, Michigan.

Memorials may be made in Ronald’s memory to St. Mark Catholic Church of Niles, 3 N. 19th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.