Harper Creek’s Martinez signs with SMC wrestling

DOWAGIAC — Matthew Martinez, of Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunners Coach Todd Hesson.

Martinez has a career record of 135-25. He was a district champion, regional champion and finished fourth in Michigan Division 2, earning All-State honors. He was also a NUWAY national champion.

“Matthew is a hardworking, team first wrestler,” said Harper Creek Head Coach Studer. “He was willing to make each of his teammates better at each and every practice. Matthew became a great teammate who put team first and his stats second.”

Hesson is also impressed by Martinez’s attitude.

“Matthew has lots of experience and has had great coaching,” he said. “He brings a lot of fire and intensity to the mat.”