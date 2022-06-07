Firehouse Subs location coming to Niles

NILES — A popular restaurant chain will soon be setting up shop in the Niles community.

According to city officials, construction on a Firehouse Subs location is currently underway in Niles. The business will be located on the site of the former Niles Inn and Conference Center. An opening date has not yet been determined.

Firehouse Subs will be the first of three new commercial buildings built on the former Niles Inn space – one an urgent care center and the other a yet-to-be-announced retail space with drive-thru capability.

A Jacksonville, Florida-based chain founded in 1994 by a pair of firefighter brothers, Firehouse Subs is a sub sandwich chain that offers hot specialty subs, salads, and other seasonal items in approximately 1,200 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

A portion of each purchase at all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations go to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.

Since its inception in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $67.5 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes.

The Firehouse Subs would be the first to set up shop in Berrien County, the closest being located in Mishawaka.