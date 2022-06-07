Edwardsburg school board votes unanimously to authorize a bond proposal

Edwardsburg — The Edwardsburg Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize the Superintendent to move forward with preparation for an August 2022 bond proposal. If approved by voters, the bond would generate $59.62 million, with a 2.5-mill increase to the current tax rate.

A new K-3rd grade building as well as additions to the high school would be the bulk of the bond issues proposed scope of work. The proposed new K-3rd building would combine the resources of the current Primary and Eagle Lake schools into a single building.

Following significant community input and board deliberation, the board determined that the new building would be located immediately west of the district’s facilities currently on Section Street to create a more efficient, unified, and safe campus for EPS.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to secure significant funds for a new elementary school and consolidated campus,” said Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent James Knoll. “If the ballot proposal is approved, it would allow us to create future-ready learning spaces for our students, address safety and security needs, and also provide updates to our aging building

infrastructure.”

Some of the other projects included in the potential bond proposal are as follows:

Campus traffic flow and parking improvements

Secure vestibule and office renovations at Edwardsburg High School and Edwardsburg Middle School

Mechanical upgrades to provide air conditioning at all facilities

Renovations to enhance Fine Arts and Career Technical Education (CTE) spaces

Construction of a multipurpose room addition at Edwardsburg High School Roof replacement at multiple facilities

“I am thankful for the dedication and hard work of the Steering Committee and our Board of Education for their efforts in developing this exciting path forward,” said Knoll. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our students, staff, and the community as a whole.”