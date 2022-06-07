Donna Johnson

June 12, 1940-June 3, 2022

Donna Jean Johnson, 81, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away in her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.

Donna was born on June 12, 1940, in Decatur Township, MI, to the late Eston and Bessie (Warner) Etter.

Donna is survived by her children — Nancy (David Leski) Wilson of Dowagiac, MI, Daren (Leanna) Iser of Dorr, MI and Kerry (Keith) Herter of Dowagiac, MI; step-son Leo Johnson of AZ; grandchildren — Aaron and Adam Wilson, Shanna Kelly, Cassidy Parker, Kayla and Cameron Iser, Sierra DeShone and McKenzie Herter; great grandchildren Zoey, Willow, Josiah and Rayla; sisters — Harriet West of Dowagiac, Dolores Martensen of Lawton and Darlene Grant of Dowagiac. She is preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Iser, her second husband Richard Gillaspy, her third husband Thomas Johnson, and her brother Eston Etter.

Donna was a member of the First Christian Church in Dowagiac and was a member of the church choir as well as other church activities. She enjoyed reading, country music – especially Glenn Campbell, singing and was an avid Detroit Lion and Tiger fan. Donna loved her family and they will greatly miss her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, with Pastor Rick Romeo officiating. Burial will follow these services at Crane Cemetery in Volunia, MI. Visitation with the family is on Wednesday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 201 Oak St., Dowagiac, MI 49047. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com