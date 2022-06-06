Knapp, Laubach, Young earn first-team BCAM’s Best

NILES — Brandywine sophomore Ellie Knapp was named to the first team of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s all-state squad.

Knapp, who led southwest Michigan in scoring last season, was a first-team pick in the Division 3 BCAM’s Best awards.

Buchanan sophomore LaBria Austin was an honorable mention selection in Division 3.

In Division 2, Edwardsburg senior Macey Laubach, who helped lead the Eddies to the state quarterfinals, and the school’s first regional championship, was a first-team pick.

Teammate Ella Castelucci was an honorable mention selection, as was Amara Palmer, of Niles.

Edwardsburg’s Jon Pobuda was named the Region 5 Regional Coach of the Year.

Academic All-State

Edwardsburg’s Castelucci earned individual BCAM Academic All-State with a GPA of 3.97.

Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award

To qualify for this award, the senior must have played all four years of high school and have a cumulative GPA above 3.8.

Buchanan’s Hailey Jonatzke (3.95) and Claire Lietz (4.0) earned the award, as well as Edwardsburg’s Castelucci and Brandywine’s Olivia Laurita (4.0).

Boys Basketball

Buchanan senior Ryan Young, who led southwest Michigan in scoring, was a first-team selection in Division 3 of BCAM’s Best boys all-state team.

Brandywine’s Carson Knapp, brother of Ellie Knapp, was an honorable mention pick in Division 3.

In Division 2, Dowagiac's Henry Weller, who finished second behind Young in the scoring leaders, was an honorable mention selection, as was Berrien Springs' James York.

Team First

To earn BCAM’s Team First Award, a member coach must select one player per varsity team. The team member should be the person that most exemplifies putting team before self, teamwork, commitment and sacrifice.

For the girls, Edwardsburg’s Katie Schaible, Brandywine’s Haley Scott and Niles’ Brynn Lake received the award.

For the boys, Buchanan’s Paul VanOverberghe and Edwardsburg’s Mason Crist received the award.