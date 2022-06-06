Edwardsburg duo first-team All-Wolverine Conference

DOWAGIAC — The Plainwell girls soccer team won its 20th Wolverine Conference title as the Trojans went 9-0 in league play this season.

As a reward, Plainwell had six players earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference, and Garry Snyder named Coach of the Year.

Third-place finisher Paw Paw had three players on the first team, while runner-up Otsego had a pair of all-conference members. Edwardsburg also had two players earn first team.

Macey Laubach and Samantha Stewart represented the Eddies on the first team. Madison Ahern was a second-team selection for Edwardsburg, while Jenna Stowasser was named honorable mention.

The Eddies placed fifth in the final standings with a record of 4-3-2.

Dowagiac, which was 3-6 in conference games this season, had a trio of players named honorable mention. They were Kenya Lee, Halie Saylor and Maggie Weller.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Aubrie Evans, Allegan

Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg

Samantha Stewart, Edwardsburg

Avery Henckel, Otsego

Rylie Henckel, Otsego

Julia Hindenbach, Paw Paw

Annalisa Maichele, Paw Paw

Kallie Yarbrough, Paw Paw

Kayla Baar, Plainwell

Catelyn Engel, Plainwell

Nicole Faupel, Plainwell

Eliza Harris, Plainwell

Kailah Newcomb, Plainwell

Gaby Zugel, Plainwell

Ella Rohrstaff, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Garry Snyder, Plainwell

Second Team

Samantha TerAvest, Allegan

Madison Ahern, Edwardsburg

Avery Davis, Otsego

Alexis Gross, Otsego

Addison Mihliem, Otsego

Sophia Saunders, Otsego

Sophia Griffin, Paw Paw

Honorable Mention

Megan Kolff, Allegan

Kenya Lee, Dowagiac

Halie Saylor, Dowagiac

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac

Jenna Stowasser, Edwardsburg

Kamryn Patterson, Niles

Kaylin Proctor, Otsego

Olivia Timmons, Otsego

Anya Butler, Paw Paw

Katelyn Gasper, Paw Paw

Claudia Reyes, Sturgis

Brooke Troyer, Sturgis

Paige McDonald, Three Rivers

Tori Thorbjornsen, Three Rivers

Madison Foster, Vicksburg

Peyton Hoopingarner, Vicksburg

Final Standings

Plainwell 9-0

Otsego 7-2

Paw Paw 6-2-1

Vicksburg 6-3

Edwardsburg 4-3-2

Allegan 4-4-1

Dowagiac 3-6

Three Rivers 3-6

Sturgis 1-8

Niles 0-9