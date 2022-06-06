Edwardsburg duo first-team All-Wolverine Conference
Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 6, 2022
DOWAGIAC — The Plainwell girls soccer team won its 20th Wolverine Conference title as the Trojans went 9-0 in league play this season.
As a reward, Plainwell had six players earn first-team All-Wolverine Conference, and Garry Snyder named Coach of the Year.
Third-place finisher Paw Paw had three players on the first team, while runner-up Otsego had a pair of all-conference members. Edwardsburg also had two players earn first team.
Macey Laubach and Samantha Stewart represented the Eddies on the first team. Madison Ahern was a second-team selection for Edwardsburg, while Jenna Stowasser was named honorable mention.
The Eddies placed fifth in the final standings with a record of 4-3-2.
Dowagiac, which was 3-6 in conference games this season, had a trio of players named honorable mention. They were Kenya Lee, Halie Saylor and Maggie Weller.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Aubrie Evans, Allegan
Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg
Samantha Stewart, Edwardsburg
Avery Henckel, Otsego
Rylie Henckel, Otsego
Julia Hindenbach, Paw Paw
Annalisa Maichele, Paw Paw
Kallie Yarbrough, Paw Paw
Kayla Baar, Plainwell
Catelyn Engel, Plainwell
Nicole Faupel, Plainwell
Eliza Harris, Plainwell
Kailah Newcomb, Plainwell
Gaby Zugel, Plainwell
Ella Rohrstaff, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Garry Snyder, Plainwell
Second Team
Samantha TerAvest, Allegan
Madison Ahern, Edwardsburg
Avery Davis, Otsego
Alexis Gross, Otsego
Addison Mihliem, Otsego
Sophia Saunders, Otsego
Sophia Griffin, Paw Paw
Jersie Samantha TerAvest, Allegan
Madison Ahern, Edwardsburg
Avery Davis, Otsego
Alexis Gross, Otsego
Addison Mihliem, Otsego
Sophia Saunders, Otsego
Sophia Griffin, Paw Paw
Jersie Yarbrough, Paw Paw
Berlynn Conley, Plainwell
Renae Jaeger, Plainwell
Alexandra Thornton, Plainwell
Brooklyn Timpe, Plainwell
Summer Morrill, Three Rivers
Rylee Crabtree, Vicksburg
Hannah DeVries, Vicksburg
Malorie Heflin, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Megan Kolff, Allegan
Kenya Lee, Dowagiac
Halie Saylor, Dowagiac
Maggie Weller, Dowagiac
Jenna Stowasser, Edwardsburg
Kamryn Patterson, Niles
Kaylin Proctor, Otsego
Olivia Timmons, Otsego
Anya Butler, Paw Paw
Katelyn Gasper, Paw Paw
Claudia Reyes, Sturgis
Brooke Troyer, Sturgis
Paige McDonald, Three Rivers
Tori Thorbjornsen, Three Rivers
Madison Foster, Vicksburg
Peyton Hoopingarner, Vicksburg
Final Standings
Plainwell 9-0
Otsego 7-2
Paw Paw 6-2-1
Vicksburg 6-3
Edwardsburg 4-3-2
Allegan 4-4-1
Dowagiac 3-6
Three Rivers 3-6
Sturgis 1-8
Niles 0-9