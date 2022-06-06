Brandywine girls win Mid-Michigan MEGASTAR Meet small school title

SHEPHERD — The Brandywine Middle School girls track team won the Mid-Michigan MEGASTAR Meet in Shepherd, led by its 4×200-meter championship relay team of Lily Gill, Sydney Olson, Mackenna Price and Karleigh Byrd.

A total of 126 teams participated in the meet on June 1, with 77 of them being in the small school division with the Bobcats.

Also placing for the girls’ team were Price (100- and 200-meters), Byrd (200- and 400-meters), Gill (55- and 200-meter hurdles),

Kaeden Warfield won the 400-meters for the Bobcat boys team, while he also placed in the 100- and 200-meters as Brandywine finished sixth overall.

Also placing for the Bobcats was Gabe Smith in the shot put.

West Michigan MEGASTAR Meet

The Buchanan boys middle school track team finished runner-up at the West Michigan MEGASTAR Meet hosted by Lowell High School June 1.

The Bucks finished with 75 points to place behind champion NBC Middle School in Montague, which finished with 114 points.

Buchanan placed 12th in girls meet with 23.5 points. Kent City won the title with 82.33 points.

In the big school division, the Dowagiac boys team finished 21st with six points, while the girls team placed 20th with 10 points.

The MEGASTAR Meet requires participants to qualify for each event using standards that are established for both large and small schools. These standards must be met at meets throughout the season.

In total, Buchanan had 17 total athletes qualify for the event — 10 boys and seven girls. The event included athletes from over 50 schools.

Champions for the Buchanan boys team included Liam McBeth (4×800 and 4×400 relays), Jack Sherwood (4×800 and 4×400 relays), Jake Kuntz (4×800 relay), Dean Wegner (4×800 relay), Jameson Pleasant (4×400 relay), Landon Nelson (4×400 relay) and Tyler Frame (high jump).

Other medalist’s included Addy Baker (pole vault), Justyce Cashier (200-meters), Quaniah Crum (70-meters), Cashier, Aspen Berry, Kenzie Boller and Ella Mollberg (4×200 relay), Landon Nelson (long jump and 200-meter hurdles), McBeth (800-meters) Sherwood (200-meters), Kuntz (1,600- and 3,200-meters) and Gabe Loonsfoot (55-meter hurdles).

Dowagiac placers included Zi’Merian Jones (200-meters), Devin Maddron (400-meters), Cameron White (800-meters), Isaiah Weatherspoon, Devin Rock, Quentin Hill and Jones (4×100 relay), Frank Kelly, Jones, Hill and Rock (4×200 relay) and Maddron, Kelly, White and Rock (4×400 relay).

For the Chieftain girls team, Tessa Deering won the long jump championship and was also a placer in the 200-meters.

Other placers were Shamyra Clark (70-meters), Deering, Clark, Rihanna Calloway and Cassidy Ruiz (4×100 relay), and Jamyia Williams (shot put).