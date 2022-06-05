PHOTO STORY: Friends, families enjoy day 3 of Riverfest

NILES — Strong as she may be, Mother Nature could not deter the masses from attending day three of Riverfest Saturday at Riverfront Park.

Despite some light rain showers, the festival experienced a strong showing from community members eager to experience the rides, games, crafts, food and music. Re/Max Niles hosted a non-static hot air balloon during the afternoon and Lumberjax Urban Axe Throwing was on hand for guests to test their skills.

Each night of Riverfest, musicians are scheduled to perform at the Riverfront Park Ampitheater. Saturday’s acts included Backwater Revival, Nate and The Turn-Ups, Oblates of Blues, Work-in-Progress and The Santana Project.