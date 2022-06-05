Nate named first Coach of the Week by MIVCA

NILES — The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has named former Niles High School coach Jenny Nate its Week 1 Coach of the Week.

“Jenny is always high energy and expects the same of her players,” said MIVCA President Heather Sawyer. “The work she puts into her program not just during, but out of season shows in the success the program has had under her guidance over the past ten years. With each new season Jenny continues to set higher and higher expectations of herself and her players. She is a student of the game and is always challenging herself to grow as a coach and leader. Her energy is contagious and her players respect her and love playing for her.

“As a coaching colleague, I love playing against Jenny’s teams. You have to prepare for a battle, take no lead big or small for granted because they’re coming for you.”

Nate has stepped down as the Vikings’ varsity volleyball coach to become the new coach at Southwestern Michigan College. The Roadrunners will begin play in the fall in the brand new 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

“She will be missed within the MIVCA/MHSAA family, but we wish you the best with your new challenges that lie ahead. Congratulations Jenny Nate,” Sawyer said.