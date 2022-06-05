Edwardsburg’s Stowasser repeats as state high jump champion

GRAND RAPIDS — Despite battling injuries and weather this spring, Edwardsburg senior Luke Stowasser was able to successfully defend his Division 2 state high jump championship Saturday.

Stowasser, who will attend the University of Michigan on a track scholarship, had a limited number of opportunities to compete this year as a wet spring and an injury kept him out of several meets.

On Saturday, Stowasser put all that behind him to clear 6-foot-8 to win the Division 2 championship. His jump was two inches higher than his championship leap in 2021.

Stowasser was also second in the long jump with a distance of 21-5. Berrien Springs’ James York kept him from a repeat state championship in the event as he won the title with a leap pf 22-10.

York, along with Jamal Hailey, helped the Shamrocks win the team state championship. Hailey won the 100, the 200 and was a member of the winning 400-meter relay team.

Stowasser’s teammate, Jacob Pegura, finished eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Division 3

Buchanan senior Lauren Strefling wrapped up her career with a seventh-place finish in the long jump as she went 16-2.

Division 4

Cassopolis had two state placers Saturday.

Cole Millirans finished seventh in the 400-meters with a time of 52.20, while Jadyn Brown finished seventh in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.60.