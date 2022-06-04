PHOTO STORY – Riverfest day two: Electric Boogaloo

NILES — The arrival of the weekend brought hundreds of people to Riverfront Park in downtown Niles for day two of Riverfest Friday night.

Guests gravitated to the Gravitron, listened to live music and feasted on their favorite fair foods while vendors showcased their merchandise. Each night of Riverfest, musicians are scheduled to perform at the Riverfront Park Ampitheater. Friday’s acts included an open mic, Erudite, John Hollywood and Fillmore’s Ladder.

Riverfest will be open from noon to 10 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s music lineup:

Noon – Backwater Revival

1:30 p.m. – Nate and the Turn-ups

3:30 p.m. – Oblates of Blues

5:30 p.m. – Work-in-Progress

7:30 p.m. – The Santana Project