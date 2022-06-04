PHOTO STORY – Riverfest day two: Electric Boogaloo

Published 9:18 am Saturday, June 4, 2022

By Max Harden

NILES — The arrival of the weekend brought hundreds of people to Riverfront Park in downtown Niles for day two of Riverfest Friday night.

Guests gravitated to the Gravitron, listened to live music and feasted on their favorite fair foods while vendors showcased their merchandise. Each night of Riverfest, musicians are scheduled to perform at the Riverfront Park Ampitheater. Friday’s acts included an open mic, Erudite, John Hollywood and Fillmore’s Ladder.

Riverfest will be open from noon to 10 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s music lineup:

Noon – Backwater Revival

1:30 p.m. – Nate and the Turn-ups

3:30 p.m. – Oblates of Blues

5:30 p.m. – Work-in-Progress

7:30 p.m. – The Santana Project

More Community News

Cassopolis Class of 2022 graduates with spirit of resilience – with GALLERY

County board approves $2 million for downtown Niles improvements

Man saved from cardiac arrest visits first responders who saved him

PHOTO STORY: Riverfest arrives in Niles

Print Article