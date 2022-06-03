PHOTO STORY: Riverfest arrives in Niles

NILES — A fan favorite festival made its awaited return to Niles Thursday night.

The first day of Riverfest 2022 arrived with much fanfare at Riverfront Park.

The festival – which was revived last year following a seven-year hiatus – features carnival rides, games and food and craft vendors. Each night, musicians are scheduled to perform at the Riverfront Park Ampitheater. Thursday’s musical acts were Good Live Music and Romeo’s Ghost.

Riverfest will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. tonight, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Friday’s music lineup:

4:00 pm – Open mic, hosed by Erudite

5:00 pm – Erudite

6:00 pm – John Hollywood

7:00 pm – Fillmores Ladder