Dowagiac man gets prison time for criminal sexual conduct

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man is going to prison after being sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court for molesting two young girls in separate incidents occurring over the last decade.

Victor Newsome, 40, of M-51 North in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a defendant over age 17 and victim under age 13 and was sentenced to two concurrent terms of five to 15 years in prison. He has credit for 129 days already served.

Newsome must pay $1,246 in fines and costs, register as a sex offender and be on lifetime electronic monitoring when he is released from prison. The five year sentences were as the result of a plea agreement between the prosecutor and defense attorney.

The incidents occurred from 2011 to 2012 and then in July, 2019 at locations in Cass County.

“The actions and behavior of Mr. Newsome in these episodes show his depravity,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “He has made children his playground for some time. He changed their lives forever.”

“He deserves the five years punishment,” Fitz added. “I don’t think there’s a cure for this, he needs to find a way to control his behavior. Hopefully this gets his attention and that he will control his urges and never do this again.”

Newsome apologized for his actions. “I apologize sincerely to those I’ve hurt and apologize to the court for having to listen and watch something this disturbing,” he said.

Cass Circuit Judge Mark Herman noted that Newsome had served time in prison in 1997 for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct incident.